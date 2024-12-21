Advertisement

What Was Christmas Market Attack Suspect's Possible Motive? Officer Says...

Germany Christmas Market Attack: The prosecutor said "disgruntlement with the way Saudi Arabian refugees are treated in Germany" could be the possible motive of the attacker.

What Was Christmas Market Attack Suspect's Possible Motive? Officer Says...
Magdeburg Christmas market following a car attack on Saturday.
Magdeburg, Germany:

The suspect in the deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market may have been disgruntled with Germany's treatment of asylum-seekers from his home country Saudi Arabia, a prosecutor said Saturday.

Asked about the attacker's possible motive, prosecutor Horst Walter Nopens said the investigation was ongoing but that "it looks as if the background to the crime... could have been disgruntlement with the way Saudi Arabian refugees are treated in Germany".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com

Germany Christmas Market Attack, Christmas Market Attack
