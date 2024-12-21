What Was Christmas Market Attack Suspect's Possible Motive? Officer Says...

The suspect in the deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market may have been disgruntled with Germany's treatment of asylum-seekers from his home country Saudi Arabia, a prosecutor said Saturday.

Asked about the attacker's possible motive, prosecutor Horst Walter Nopens said the investigation was ongoing but that "it looks as if the background to the crime... could have been disgruntlement with the way Saudi Arabian refugees are treated in Germany".

