What The Video Of A Russian Jet Intercepting A US Drone Shows: 5 Points

The footage, posted on Twitter by the US European Command, shows the Russian jet approaching the rear of the US Air Force MQ-9 unmanned drone, which begins to release fuel as it passes over it.

The video transmission abruptly stops just as the Russian jet passes by.

The propeller of the drone can be seen intact, and the Russian jet begins a second approach towards it seconds later.

It releases fuel over it again, while passing by even closer this time.