Prince William, Kate's Response To Singer Who Stole Pencil From Their Palace

Singer Camila Cabello made royal confession to Prince William and Kate.

Singer Camila Cabello has a royal confession to make about her recent visit to the Kensington Palace.

The singer, who took a tour of the royal palace talked about her visit on the BBC Radio 1, reported People magazine.

During the interview, she admitted that she was "triple doggy dared" by BBC's host Greg James to steal anything which will possibly commemorate her visit.

As the singer couldn't resist she stole a "pencil".

"We're about to meet William and Kate and I said, ''Steal something.'' I said, ''Steal that pencil,'' Mr James recalled.

"And I was like, ''You triple doggy dare me?" Camila Cabello asked, to which James agreed. "You can't do a triple doggy dare," she continued. "If there's anything I have learned in my life, it's that. So I did it."

But the ''Havana'' singer's partner-in-crime took no time to throw her under the bus as she completed her sneaky action.

"And then you, to one of the palace people, called me out on it and you were like, "She stole a pencil!" And I was like, ''Oh my god." Camila Cabello said. "I put it in my mom's purse, and my mom's like, "We have to give it back!'' and I'm like, "No, he triple doggy dared me, I have to take the pencil!"

"So I still have it," Camila Cabello proudly continued, before jokingly adding, "I'm sorry William and I'm sorry Kate. I honestly couldn't sleep last night. I had to get it off my chest."

It didn't take much time for Kensington Palace to catch the attention of the Camila Cabello's stolen pencil.

Reverting to the interview, the royals Kate and Prince William's palace simply tweeted a pair of eyes emoji acknowledging the fact that they were aware of the stolen pencil.

Talking about her experience of meeting the royals at their palace the singer said, "I was so honoured to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year's Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," Camila Cabello told the BBC.

"Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational! Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away!" she added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.