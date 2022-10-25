What Liz Truss Said As Rishi Sunak Replaces Her As UK PM

Liz Truss extolled some achievements of her time in power.

Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, in a farewell speech from Downing Street, wished her successor Rishi Sunak "every success" on Tuesday as she extolled some achievements of her time in power.

"We continue to battle through a storm but I believe in Britain, I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead," she said, before heading to Buckingham Palace to formally resign.

