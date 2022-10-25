What Liz Truss Said As Rishi Sunak Replaces Her As UK PM

"We continue to battle through a storm, but I believe in Britain, I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead," said Liz Truss.

What Liz Truss Said As Rishi Sunak Replaces Her As UK PM

Liz Truss extolled some achievements of her time in power.

London:

Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, in a farewell speech from Downing Street, wished her successor Rishi Sunak "every success" on Tuesday as she extolled some achievements of her time in power.

"We continue to battle through a storm but I believe in Britain, I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead," she said, before heading to Buckingham Palace to formally resign.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

.