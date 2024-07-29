What India Links Of US Election Contenders Means For US-India Ties

The Indian links of some US presidential election contenders probably mean little additional benefit for ties, experts said, against the backdrop of bipartisan support for closer relations with New Delhi to counter an assertive China.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Republican Donald Trump's running-mate, have rarely visited the birthplace of one or both of their parents, although Indians take pride in their success.

"Either way, from India's perspective, whether it is Republican or Democrat, that relationship enjoys bipartisan support and should not be affected," said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a former Indian ambassador to the United States.

"It can only benefit," he said of the India links, adding, "(It) cannot be affected adversely."

Since ties with New Delhi are viewed favourably by both parties in Washington, there will be little impact on relations, regardless of which party wins, or the candidate's Indian roots, a government official said on condition of anonymity.

Both President Joe Biden and Trump, his predecessor in office, sought to woo India, not just to challenge China in the region, but also to wean New Delhi from a traditional dependence on Russian weapons.

ROLE MODEL

Both Harris and Usha Vance, the wife of Republican vice presidential candidate, JD Vance have links to southern India. Vance belongs to a family of renowned academics.

Harris, who has garnered the backing of enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination, is viewed as role model in her mother's ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram.

She has "proven how young women, previously confined to their homes, can reach such heights, becoming a public figure in the world's No. 1 country," said J Sudhakar, a resident of the village where Harris' maternal grandfather was born.

"How big an achievement is that?"

Harris, who visited the village as a five-year-old, has recalled walks with her grandfather on the beach of the city of Chennai where the family later lived, about 320 km from the village of roughly 2,000 people.

But she has not been back since becoming US vice president.

"Residents expected a visit, a statement or at least a mention of the village, but that didn't happen," said shopkeeper G. Manikandan.

"But we will invite her when she wins and organise a grand celebration and welcome for her," he added.

