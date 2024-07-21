'What Have You Done Other Than...': JD Vance Slams Kamala Harris At Rally

JD Vance said: "The Vice President Kamala Harris, she doesn't like me."

During a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance has criticised Vice President Kamala Harris, responding to her recent comments about him.

"Kamala Harris said something to the effect that I have no loyalty to this country," Mr Vance said.

"Well, I don't know, Kamala. I served in the United States Marine Corps and built a business. What the hell have you done other than collect the check?" Mr Vance added.

Vance's remark came after Vice President Harris posted a 45-second video on social media platform X on Wednesday, criticising Vance for supporting a national abortion ban and voting against protecting In Vitro Fertilisation.

"Donald Trump has picked his new running mate, J.D. Vance. Trump looked for someone he knew would be a rubber stamp for his extreme agenda," Harris said in the video.

JD Vance said: "The Vice President Kamala Harris, she doesn't like me."

He questioned her achievement, saying that her career has mostly been about "collecting a paycheck from her political offices".

He added: "We have to give her credit, my friends."

"She did serve as the border Czar during the biggest disaster open border that we've ever had in this country," he mentioned.

Appealing to his supporters, Vance urged, "Let's get President Trump back there, close down that border and bring some common sense and security to this country."



