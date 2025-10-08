Hamas Seeks "Guarantees" From US That Israel "Will End War Once And For All"

Hamas's top negotiator Khalil El-Hayya said Tuesday during indirect talks with Israel in Egypt that the group "wants guarantees from (US) President Trump and the sponsor countries that the war will end once and for all".

"We do not trust the occupation, not even for a second," he told Egyptian state-linked media Al-Qahera News, referring to Israel.

"The Israeli occupation throughout history does not keep its promises, and we have experienced it twice in this war. Therefore, we want real guarantees," he continued, accusing Israel of violating two ceasefires in the current war.

