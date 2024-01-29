What Actor Robert De Niro Said About Becoming Father To 7th Child At 79

Robert De Niro welcomed his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen in 2023

Acting legend Robert De Niro made headlines when he welcomed his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April last year at 79.

In a recent interview with a magazine, Robert De Niro, now 80, gushed about his daughter Gia and spoke about the joys of fatherhood.

“Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this and that just goes away when I look at her. So, that in itself is wondrous. She has a very sweet kind of way of looking at you and just taking you in... So, I don't know where it's going to go with her later when she gets older but she's thinking and she's observing everything and watching. It's really interesting," he told American Association of Retired Persons (AARP)

"So, you know, I'm an 80-year-old dad and it's great and I want to be around for as long as I can to... enjoy her,” he said referring to his daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

It was in a sit-down interview with ET Canada last year that De Niro shared the news. Speaking about fatherhood, he said: “I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice…And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."

Robert De Niro has been married twice. His first wife was Diahnne Abbott, with whom he has two children, daughter Drena and son Raphael. He also has twin sons named Julian and Aaron from his relationship with his former girlfriend model-actress Toukie Smith. Additionally, Robert De Niro has two children, son Elliot and daughter Helen Grace, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.