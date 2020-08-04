Welcome News That Foreign Universities May Set Up Campuses In India: US

NEP will allow entry of top world ranked Universities to open campuses in India. (Representational)

The United States on Monday said it welcomes India's new policy which allows foreign universities to establish campuses in India and Indian universities to do the same overseas.

"Welcome news that foreign universities may establish campuses in India & that Indian universities may do the same overseas. We look forward to opportunities for American and Indian universities to partner & collaborate on research to advance our understanding of the world," Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US State Department said in a tweet.

According to an official statement, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on July 29, making way for large scale, transformational reforms in both school and higher education sectors.

Internationalization of education will be facilitated through both institutional collaborations, and student and faculty mobility and allowing entry of top world ranked Universities to open campuses in India.

NEP 2020 emphasizes on ensuring universal access to school education at all levels- pre school to secondary. Infrastructure support, innovative education centres to bring back dropouts into the mainstream, tracking of students and their learning levels, facilitating multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes, association of counselors or well-trained social workers with schools, open learning for classes 3,5 and 8 through NIOS and State Open Schools, secondary education programs equivalent to Grades 10 and 12, vocational courses, adult literacy and life-enrichment programs are some of the proposed ways for achieving this.

About 2 crore out of school children will be brought back into main stream under NEP 2020, a release said.