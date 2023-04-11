'We Will Charge You': US Flight Attendant's Savage In-Flight Announcement Goes Viral

A video of the in-flight announcement was posted on TikTok.

A flight attendant has gone viral for criticising own airline company in a speech that she delivered over the loudspeaker just minutes after take-off. According to Independent, the incident took place on Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas (in Texas) to Los Angeles, California. A video of her speech was recorded by a passenger and posted on TikTok user @cali.style.trucking, the outlet further said. The clip shows the attendant standing next to one of the plane's phones and making a sarcastic announcement about the budget airline's flight.

"Just a heads up, hi. No, we do not have sockets for you to plug up your phone. Because if we did, this is Spirit and we will charge you," she said, as per Independent.

"No, we do not have blankets for you; if we did, again, this is Spirit and we will charge you," she further said.

The passengers smiled at the announcement and the airhostess continued, saying the plane doesn't have reclining seats or ear plugs.

"If we did, y'all know, this is Spirit and we will do what?" she posed a question, asking passengers to respond.

Some people did respond to her after which the flight attendant added, "Come on y'all, if we had it we would charge you and give you something to complain about."

The airhostess added that the only free item on board is ice.

She ended her announcement by encouraging passengers to "sit back, relax and enjoy" their flight to California, as per Independent.

Till Monday, the videos had received more than 2 lakh views, the outlet further said.