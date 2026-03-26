"We Trust US Legal System": Maduro's Son Ahead Of 2nd Hearing

Ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's son, whose father faces a second hearing before a New York court Thursday, told AFP he trusts the US legal system but that the case was tainted by his parents' "kidnapping."

"We trust in the legal system of the United States," Nicolas Maduro Guerra, a lawmaker also known as "Nicolasito," or "Little Nicolas," said in Caracas.

But he added: "This trial has vestiges of illegitimacy from the start, because of the capture, the kidnapping, of an elected president in a military operation."

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