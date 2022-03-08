'We f***ing Hit Them': Report Says Russian Ship That Attacked Snake Island Destroyed

Russian shelling has caused widespread destruction in Ukraine.

The Russian warship that bombed the Snake Island in Black Sea on the first day of Ukraine war has been destroyed, according to The Times. The report quotes Ukrainian military sources to say that the warship Vasily Bykov was destroyed in a missile fire.

The Russian naval vessel had asked Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island to surrender on February 24, but was told to "go f*** yourself". The warship shelled the island in response and the soldiers were reported to have been killed. But news website Spectator Index later suggested in a tweet that they may have survived and been captured.

Today, The Times cited officers in the Ukrainian navy to report that the Russian warship was hit during a firefight in the early hours of Monday.

Videos shared on social media platforms like Twitter show the rocket exchange when the Russian ship was targeted. The video is believed to have been released by the Ukrainian Navy.

Russian Nav's Project 22160 patrol ship Vasily Bykov was damaged by a Ukrainian multiple launch rocket system in the Black Sea near #Odesa. The ship sank today. There is no information about its crew yet. pic.twitter.com/C5a3pY1IgK — Ukraine Reporter (@StateOfUkraine) March 7, 2022

The Times report also gives details about the conversation taking place in the video. It has sound of two men talking about the target.

"We f***ing hit them", one of the men is head saying in the video. The second man invokes the Ukrainian soldier's words from when the island was attacked, saying: "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

The Ukrainian Navy later said on Facebook: "The enemy has retreated again."

Vasily Bykov is a patrol boat of the Russian navy, which was commissioned in 2018. The Project 22160 patrol vessel has a range of 6,000 miles and a maximum speed of 35mph. It features two machine guns and two grenade launchers.

Two million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion started 13 days ago, the head of the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday. European Union officials have said the bloc could see some five million arriving.

Ukrainian forces said they have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.