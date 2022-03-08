Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates: Humanitarian Crisis Worsens As Attacks Continue

Vladimir Putin said he is not sending conscripts or reservists to fight

Ukraine and Russia made tentative progress in talks Monday but failed to reach a deal on creating "humanitarian corridors" from pummelled cities, as the bloodshed from Moscow's invasion mounted.

Kyiv said there had been "positive results" from the third round of negotiations, focused on giving civilians evacuation routes from besieged towns, but Russia said its expectations from the talks were "not fulfilled".

Russia said it would open humanitarian corridors on Tuesday from 0700 GMT, subject to Ukraine's approval. Ukraine had earlier rejected a Russian proposal for humanitarian corridors from the cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy, as many of the routes led straight into Russia or its ally Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is not sending conscripts or reservists to fight and that "professional" soldiers fulfilling "fixed objectives" are leading the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed calls for the West to boycott Russian exports, particularly oil, and to impose a no-fly zone to stop the carnage.

More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.

Mar 08, 2022 08:34 (IST) Russian, Belarusian hackers target Ukraine in phishing, Google says

Alphabet Inc's Google said it has seen Russian hackers well-known to law enforcement, including FancyBear, engaging in espionage, phishing campaigns and other attacks targeting Ukraine and its European allies in recent weeks.



Mar 08, 2022 08:09 (IST) Why Ukraine Has Been Able To Stall Russian Troops Till Now: 5 Reasons

Almost two weeks into the Russian invasion of their country, Ukrainian forces have managed to hold up the advance of their foes with resistance that has won plaudits from Western allies.

Mar 08, 2022 07:55 (IST) Japan freezes assets of 32 more Russian, Belarusian officials, oligarchs

Japan has frozen the assets of an additional 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday.

Japan also is banning exports of Russia-bound oil refinery equipment and Belarus-bound general-purpose items that can be used by its military, the ministry said.



Mar 08, 2022 07:36 (IST) IBM suspends all business in Russia due to Ukraine conflict

The multinational technology corporation IBM has suspended all its business in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine, CEO Arvind Krishna said.

"I've heard from many of you in response to last week's announcement regarding the war in Ukraine, and I appreciate your feedback. First, let me be very clear -- we have suspended all business in Russia. In addition, I want to give you an update on a few of the efforts underway to support our colleagues in the region," Krishna said in a statement on Monday.



Mar 08, 2022 07:30 (IST) World Bank approves $723 million in loans, grants for Ukraine

The World Bank said its executive board on Monday approved a $723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine, providing desperately needed government budget support as the country battles a Russian invasion.

Mar 08, 2022 07:11 (IST) "Safe Corridor Didn't Materialise": India On Students In Ukraine's Sumy

Raising concern about the worsening situation in Ukraine, India on Tuesday said that the ensuing humanitarian crisis deserves immediate and urgent attention.