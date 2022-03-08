Poland Mothers Leave Empty Strollers At Station For Ukraine Refugees

Over the last few days, a photograph of the strollers has gone viral

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, acts of humanity and kindness are offering hope. There have been examples of people from doing the best they can to help Ukrainians forced to flee their country. One such story has emerged from Poland, where some women left empty strollers at a train station to help Ukrainian parents. Over the last few days, a photograph of the strollers has gone viral.

Author Steve Silberman has shared the photo with the caption, “So beautiful: Polish mothers leave empty strollers at the train station for Ukrainian moms escaping the war with their babies.”

So beautiful: Polish mothers leave empty strollers at the train station for Ukrainian moms escaping the war with their babies. [via @cyndipzsanchez] #standwithUkrainepic.twitter.com/E33EAnt6Jx — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) March 6, 2022

Francesco Malavolta had captured the original photograph on March 3 at the Przemysl train station in Poland, barely eight miles from the Ukrainian border.

Mr Malavolta shared another photo on Instagram yesterday of empty strollers left on the border between Slovakia and Ukraine. He captioned the photo, “After the Przemysl railway station in Poland, on the border between Slovakia and Ukraine, strollers have been left for those mothers who are forced to flee Ukraine with their newborns.”

As a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, millions of Ukrainian refugees have been forced to seek asylum in neighbouring countries, with most of them moving to Poland.

Due to the Ukrainian government's ban on men aged 18 to 60 leaving the country, mothers and daughters have been separated from their fathers, brothers, and other family members.

Most reports coming in from Ukraine have been horrific and devastating. The images and videos of the events unfolding there are devastating. In such a scenario, such acts of humanity for Ukrainian refugees have been moving to say the least.