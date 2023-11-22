What Satya Nadella, Who Hired Sam Altman, Said On His Return To OpenAI

Minutes after Sam Altman announced his decision to return as OpenAI CEO, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who had recently welcomed Altman into the company, said they have discussed the matter and agreed that this is "a first essential step" to build a "more stable, well-informed, and effective governance" in OpenAI.

Microsoft is OpenAI's biggest shareholder and has reportedly invested $13 billion in the company. Soon after Altman was fired from OpenAI, which he co-founded, Nadella had announced that he would join Microsoft with former OpenAI president Greg Brockman to lead a new team for advanced research in Artificial Intelligence.

"We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners," Nadella posted on X while sharing Altman's post announcing his decision to return to OpenAI.

While Altman had been fired, Brockman was removed from the board in shock decisions last week. Altman, widely seen as the face of OpenAI that created the revolutionary ChatGPT, was fired over a Google Meet call Friday, according to a post on X by Brockman. The next day, Brockman was told over a separate Google Meet call that he was being removed from the board, but would retain his role because he was "vital to the company".

Both decisions, Brockman had said in his post, were conveyed by Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and Chief Scientist at OpenAI.

A statement from OpenAI had then said Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities".

Soon after Altman was fired, major investors moved to get him back. Altman demanded sweeping changes, including a new board. His decision to return follows the formation of a new board.

A Reuters report had claimed that a large chunk of OpenAI's staff had threatened to quit and join Altman at Microsoft's new division unless the earlier board members quit.