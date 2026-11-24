After more than half a century as one of the world's most famous journalists, Bob Woodward still isn't quite used to being on the receiving end of an interview.

"If you ask something, I may naturally ask you a question," says the 83-year-old author and longtime Washington Post reporter, adding that being a celebrity is "the reality, it is the TV media era, and you just deal with it."

The average journalist doesn't live like Woodward, who spoke recently from the living room of the longtime residence he shares with his wife and fellow reporter, Elsa Walsh: a 19th-century Georgetown townhouse with enough grandeur to merit a profile in Architectural Digest. But he still identifies as a working journalist, ever curious about the story behind the headlines.

Woodward made his name in the 1970s as one of the defining outsiders, a recent hire at the Post who helped break the Watergate scandal and bring down President Richard Nixon. In the decades following, Woodward became a veritable brand for inside stories on Washington power, with a long run of bestselling books on the White House, the Supreme Court, the intelligence community and the military leadership. Denied access to Nixon, he has since met with sitting presidents from both major political parties, from Democrat Jimmy Carter to Republican Donald Trump, and has become as much a Washington fixture as the leaders of a given administration.

"I may be able to talk to presidents," he says. "Sometimes they say interesting things, but the real interesting information comes from people who are close to the president, who work for the president."

In his new book, "Secrets: A Reporter's Memoir," out Tuesday, Woodward tells his own story, sharing his worldview and how it connects with his job. Woodward defines himself as a longtime skeptic whose first real work of investigation was into his parents' marriage, which appeared to him so troubled that, at age 11, he searched their bedroom and found a letter from his mother to his father referring to "our divorce." Woodward confronted his father, who confirmed the breakup.

"You have to snoop," Woodward writes in his memoir. "You must look everywhere things could be hidden because they are hidden."

Woodward opens up about himself in "Secrets" and, to some controversy, about some of his sources - from former national security adviser Brent Scowcroft to former White House aide Richard Darman, with whom Woodward formed a close friendship. In a note to readers, Woodward writes that many of the sources had died or acknowledged their ties to him in their own books, papers and oral histories. Some living sources declined permission to be named "because they are afraid of reprisal from the current government," he writes.

During his interview with The Associated Press, Woodward discussed his reluctance to identify with political ideologies, his disappointment in Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and the unflagging rush of door-knocking, a practice he vows to maintain even if he must knock with a cane. This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

WOODWARD: Yes, if possible. I mean the object in a book like this is to take people as close as possible, and who the sources are and what they're saying and their demeanor is very important.

WOODWARD: There's one source who had given me some top-secret information and I went to him and I said, "I'd like to name you and tell the story of our relationship," and he said, "Absolutely not." But everyone else, I think, kind of accepts this is history. And the goal here is history.

WOODWARD: I did (tell) some people - this story is coming out. And interestingly enough, I heard no objections from any family member or anyone who was close. People are always interested in history. And even if it's history about somebody they know. But it was a very careful process. And there was so much on the public record. There are actually files in universities where people have put away their papers that include discussions of interviews with me.

WOODWARD: Well, that was the promise, and I thought it was more likely he could deliver on it.

WOODWARD: I don't think in those terms. I do vote, but it's based on the tradition of the presidency, of somebody using the office for - I'm a little idealistic here - for high purpose. And sometimes they do. Too often they don't.

WOODWARD: I indeed did not.

WOODWARD: He has not.

WOODWARD: I have not. And I said critical things about him. I thought the owner of The Washington Post should not go to the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. Katharine Graham, the owner of the Post, during the 1970s, never would have done that. I don't think the owner of a newspaper should get close to politicians.

WOODWARD: He was a drug addict, and that's what killed John Belushi, the comedian. And it's a very sad story. I couldn't launder it. I couldn't say he was, you know, kidnapped or something like that, as I think some of his supporters wish had been the case. I spent a good deal of time communicating what a great humorist Belushi was. What a great actor he was. And, people don't remember that.

WOODWARD: I mean, that's absurd. That's a joke. ... I understand the family and people close to Belushi would like to say, you know, this can't be true. But it was true.

WOODWARD: You've got to. I learned that from my former colleague Carl Bernstein, when we were reporting on Watergate. He had much more experience than I, and he said we will get nowhere talking to people in their offices. And if we make an appointment, they'll bring in some handler to observe. We are going to have to make the reporter's equivalent of the cold call, but the cold call isn't by phone. It's showing up at the door of people who have knowledge.

Not long ago there was a general I wanted to talk to - emails, phone messages, nothing. I found out where he lived, and I went there. You can't go too late. You can't go too early. About 8:15 p.m. was the perfect time. And I knocked on his door, and he opened the door and he recognized me and he said, "Are you still doing this (expletive)?" But he invited me in.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)