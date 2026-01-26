Watch: Zohran Mamdani Shovels Snow To Help New Yorkers As Deadly Storm Kills 7

As a massive snowstorm barrelled across swathes of the United States, killing at least 10 people and prompting warnings to stay off the roads, with mass flight cancellations and power outages, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani navigated the early test of his management chops by assisting motorists whose cars were trapped by heavy snowfall on freezing city roads.

Videos, shared widely on social media, showed the 34-year-old Democratic socialist shovelling snow to make way for a vehicle along Myrtle Avenue and Franklin Avenue. Another clip showed Mamdani assisting a second car in a parking lot near Throop Avenue and Myrtle Avenue. The heaviest winter storm in years dropped mounds of snow on New York City, threatening to make Monday morning's commute messy for those willing to brave it.

Resharing one of the clips, Mamdani wrote on X, "As I have said, there is no task too big or no job too small. Happy to lend a hand and help out New Yorkers. Stay safe!"

As I have said, there is no task too big or no job too small. ⁰⁰Happy to lend a hand and help out New Yorkers. Stay safe! https://t.co/U33Gob7bFU — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 25, 2026

Mamdani also blanketed local and national airwaves by providing routine updates on the weather and the administration's preparedness to New Yorkers.

He, however, disappointed public school students with his determination to hold classes virtually on Monday.

"If you do see me, feel free to throw a snowball at me," the new mayor, who was involved in snow cleaning operations, joked to students during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Mamdani also informed that seven people were found dead over the weekend, including one homeless person on a park bench in Queens.

But, at large, the city appeared to be prepared for the weather, with authorities urging residents to stay home due to the perilous conditions. Joshua Goodman, Department of Sanitation spokesman, said streets were salted and ploughed, and bike lanes were cleared for delivery workers throughout the day on Sunday.

Due to heavy snowfall, more than 500 flights scheduled for Monday have been cancelled at Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, according to data from FlightAware.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also encouraged employers to allow their staff to clock in virtually on Monday.

"Stay off the roads," she said in a Sunday briefing. "They're going to be slick, icy, snow-covered. If you can stay home with these extremely cold temperatures and hazardous roads, you and your family will be much more safe."