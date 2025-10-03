Watch: Viral AI Video Shows Sam Altman 'Stealing' From Hayao Miyazaki At Studio Ghibli

Imagine a world where creativity knows no boundaries; where imagination comes to life with just a few clicks. Welcome to Sora 2, OpenAI's "most powerful imagination engine ever built."

A video of Sam Altman appearing to steal artwork from Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli headquarters has taken the internet by storm. It demonstrates how Sora 2 translates your vision into digital reality.

The satirical clip shows Altman grabbing a piece of paper and running and Miyazaki chasing him across the studio.



The video was shared on X with the caption: "Sam Altman stealing art from Miyazaki in the Studio Ghibli HQ. Sora 2 is wilddddddd."

Lmao, Sam Altman stealing art from Miyazaki in the Studio Ghibli HQ.



The clip quickly gained traction and sparked a wave of reactions. Many users poked fun at Altman, with some joking about the potential for more humorous videos.



“Love all the Altman theft vids from Sora 2. Maybe Sora 2 can show him talking about how he planned to ditch the open source part of OpenAI and make it a for profit company. Because that would be…funny,” a user wrote.

“He's gotta make real Open AI content now, we need to see this side come to life,” another commented.

"It has seriously opened the floodgates. it's a beautiful thing," read another comment.

“He is now probably the most valuable IP, given that majority of people are now making videos around him only,” a user posted.

According to a report in Gizmodo, the Sora app is now available for download on iOS devices in the US and Canada, with plans for international expansion soon. The app, which is invite-only for now, allows users to generate, share, and discover AI-created videos.



The tool allows users to create stunningly realistic videos with synchronised audio. In its blog post, the company said, "Our latest video generation model is more physically accurate, realistic, and more controllable than prior systems. It also features synchronised dialogue and sound effects."

The company has also introduced a Sora app, which lets users create, share, and discover AI-created content. Despite the Sora app being invite-only, users have already started sharing their AI-generated content on social media platforms.