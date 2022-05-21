Video: Tornado Rips Through US' Michigan

Michigan: Officials have confirmed the death of one person and injuries to over 40.

A tornado rolled through the US state of Michigan, killing at least one person and injuring more than 40 others. Videos shared online show extensive damage to the city of Gaylord in Otsego County as cars flipped and power lines snapped.

Officials have confirmed the death of one person and injuries to over 40, reported CNN. The wounded are being treated at different area hospitals.

The tornado hit the area Friday afternoon (local time) and moved quickly, damaging buildings and other structures in its path, the report added

A video shared on Twitter shows the tornado moving through the area, uprooting everything in its path and even causing a fire. People could be seen stopping their vehicles and running for shelter.

Gaylord, Michigan took a direct hit from a #tornado just prior to 4 p.m. EDT this afternoon. Some significant damage to buildings and injuries were reported. We will keep you updated as we learn more. #miwx Video: Kyle Piers - LSM pic.twitter.com/Qfr7mMyUbC — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 20, 2022

Another video captured from inside a vehicle shows the tornado dangerously close to the vehicle. Sharing the video, a meteorologist said that the tornado struck the city around 3:50 pm local time at about 55 mph with “multiple reports of considerable damage”.

This is too close for comfort! Close pass of the #GaylordTornado from Matt Maclachlan.



Tornado struck the city at about 3:50 pm EST at about 55 mph with multiple reports of considerable damage. #StormHourpic.twitter.com/dKCxlXorMi — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) May 20, 2022

Michigan State Police has said that several homes and businesses were damaged. The department has asked people to avoid the area as downed power lines were blocking roads. Thousands are still without power in northern Michigan.

Trees and power lines blocking roadways. Multiple homes and businesses damaged. Avoid the Gaylord area. Emergency crews are responding. pic.twitter.com/s7mL0L9hHY — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) May 20, 2022

Following the devastation, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she has declared a state of emergency for Otsego County. “Michiganders are tough. We are resilient. We will do what it takes to rebuild. There's no challenge we can't get through together,” she added.

Following the tornado in Gaylord, I've declared a State of Emergency for Otsego County.



Michiganders are tough. We are resilient. We will do what it takes to rebuild. There's no challenge we can't get through together. pic.twitter.com/ulOp2GgZfc — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 21, 2022

According to the state's website, Michigan sees just 15 tornadoes per year on average. The website, however, warns that tornadoes are known to develop rapidly, with little advanced warning. The average lead time for a tornado warning is 10-15 minutes.