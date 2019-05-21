Watch: Suspected Meteor Shower Caught On CCTV In Australia

A suspected meteor shower lit up the Northern Territory sky in Australia on Monday morning. ABC News reports that the flash of the meteorite was so bright, a resident of the area described it as seeing daylight. The accompanying noise also shook windowpanes.

NT Police Duty Superintendent James O'Brien said officers received a phone call from an Alice Springs resident just after midnight on Sunday. The resident reported seeing a meteorite, so police officers began to check their own cameras.

Footage on their CCTVs shows the meteorite shooting over Tennant Creek, more than 500 kilometres north of Alice Springs, reports ABC News. The video shows a bright blue light in the sky falling to the ground.

"It was a bright light through the window, went dull a bit and then very bright, a quick flash," described one witness. "You could see everything, and I thought 'Gee that seemed to be really close'."

According to News 24, it is not clear where the meteorite landed.

In April this year, a similar blue-green meteor lit up the sky over Florida, and pics and videos of the event went viral on social media.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.