Watch: Stunning Fireball Spotted Streaking Across The Sky Over Scotland

The fireball was spotted by residents in several cities in Scotland.

A large meteor-like object was spotted over Scotland and the north of England late on Wednesday, leaving the locals stunned. The videos of the meteor burning up has appeared on Twitter and other social media platforms, and have gone viral. According to Daily Record, the giant celestial object was spotted shortly after 9pm. The UK Meteor Network said it received more than 200 public reports about a fireball in the sky. Some locals even caught the video from their backyards. The videos show a large bright object flying from let to right an a downwards angle followed by a long tail.

"Can't believe I seen this and managed to catch it on camera!! Going over Paisley at 10pm," said one Twitter user who posted the video of the meteor.

"Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?" said another.

Some of the users even reported hearing a loud bang as the object object entered the Earth's atmosphere and crossed the skies above Scotland.

The meteor was spotted in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayrshire, the Borders, Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire, as well as Ireland, reported the Daily Record.

In a tweet, the UK Meteor Network said it was "investigating to ascertain what the object was meteor or space debris". In another post it added: "Most reports come from Scotland and Northern Ireland. Just surpassed 200."

In July, a spectacular fireball was spotted zooming over several US states, including Indiana and Wisconsin. The American Meteor Society (AMS) had shared a video of the sighting.

Robert Lunsford, fireball report coordinator for the AMS, informed that the flight of the fireball, which headed northeast, lasted between three and five seconds. The fireball entered the atmosphere over the town of Advance, Indiana, and it disintegrated above the area of Burlington, Indiana, according to AMS.