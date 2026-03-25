Advertisement

Watch: Squirrels Found Vaping In London, Mistaking Fruity Smell For Food

A viral video shows a grey squirrel holding a vape, raising concerns over wildlife exposure to litter and nicotine.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: Squirrels Found Vaping In London, Mistaking Fruity Smell For Food
Experts warn about wildlife risks after a squirrel is filmed holding a disposable vape in a viral video.
  • A grey squirrel in South London was filmed holding and nibbling an e-cigarette
  • RSPCA warned discarded vape litter poses a threat to wildlife health and safety
  • Experts say squirrels attracted by fruity vape smells, not nicotine content
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Even the wildlife in South London is not safe from the harmful vaping trend. A viral video from Brixton shows a grey squirrel holding an e-cigarette between its paws and nibbling on the plastic tip, with social media users highlighting that the "vape culture" may have reached an unlikely demography.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) warned that the video serves as a stark reminder of the threat discarded litter poses to wildlife. According to Craig Shuttleworth, a red squirrel expert at Bangor University in Wales, the squirrels were not likely attracted to the nicotine, but rather the fruity smells wafting up from it.

"In the old days, you'd see lots of discarded cigarette butts, but I don't remember squirrels running around with them. It would be reasonable to assume that a vape would be more attractive than a normal tobacco product that's not fruity," Shuttleworth told The Telegraph.

"You don't want animals ingesting nicotine. They don't encounter nicotine in the wild, so like many chemicals, it's something you don't want them exposed to."

While the UK officially banned the sale of single-use disposable vapes in June last year, manufacturers have reportedly bypassed the restriction. By redesigning products with USB ports and secondary pods, companies are marketing them as reusable to comply with the letter of the law.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | 'Hired, Relocated, Then Fired After 1 Day': Pharmacy Assistant's Heartbreaking Nightmare Viral

'That's Actually Sad'

As the video went viral, social media users were concerned about the squirrels and called out people who threw their vape devices in public.

"That's actually so sad. I feed my backyard squirrels and treat them very well. This is sickening to me," said one user while another added: "You know the world's a mess when the squirrels need a smoke break."

A third commented: "If you use disposable vapes and throw them like this. I seriously believe you need to consider your life choices."

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com