Watch: Squirrels Found Vaping In London, Mistaking Fruity Smell For Food

Even the wildlife in South London is not safe from the harmful vaping trend. A viral video from Brixton shows a grey squirrel holding an e-cigarette between its paws and nibbling on the plastic tip, with social media users highlighting that the "vape culture" may have reached an unlikely demography.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) warned that the video serves as a stark reminder of the threat discarded litter poses to wildlife. According to Craig Shuttleworth, a red squirrel expert at Bangor University in Wales, the squirrels were not likely attracted to the nicotine, but rather the fruity smells wafting up from it.

"In the old days, you'd see lots of discarded cigarette butts, but I don't remember squirrels running around with them. It would be reasonable to assume that a vape would be more attractive than a normal tobacco product that's not fruity," Shuttleworth told The Telegraph.

"You don't want animals ingesting nicotine. They don't encounter nicotine in the wild, so like many chemicals, it's something you don't want them exposed to."

While the UK officially banned the sale of single-use disposable vapes in June last year, manufacturers have reportedly bypassed the restriction. By redesigning products with USB ports and secondary pods, companies are marketing them as reusable to comply with the letter of the law.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as viral video captured in South London show squirrels vaping with discarded e-cigarettes, seemingly drawn in by the fruity scent after mistaking it for food. pic.twitter.com/a3N4rZ9aHg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 24, 2026

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'That's Actually Sad'

As the video went viral, social media users were concerned about the squirrels and called out people who threw their vape devices in public.

"That's actually so sad. I feed my backyard squirrels and treat them very well. This is sickening to me," said one user while another added: "You know the world's a mess when the squirrels need a smoke break."

A third commented: "If you use disposable vapes and throw them like this. I seriously believe you need to consider your life choices."