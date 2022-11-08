Watch: Snoop Dogg Writes His Name In Japanese, Fans Blown Away

Snoop Dogg is seen in the video learning how to write his name in Japanese.

Snoop Dogg's fans were surprised when a video of the rapper writing his name in Japanese appeared on social media. The clip, taken during a fan meet event, was posted a day ago by the rapper himself on his Instagram handle and shows a person teaching Snoop Dogg how to write his name in Japanese. The video has received more than one lakh likes and numerous comments, in which his fans have called him a "legend." Snoop Dogg began his career in 1992 and has been one of the most popular names in the music industry. His work has influenced the music culture in general.

The 90-second video begins with Snoop Dogg signing the notebook of a fan during the event. The fan looks ecstatic, but then the rapper asks the man to teach him how to write his name in Japanese. He also hands the man a piece of paper and a pen, and he shows how to write the rapper's name in Japanese.

Snoop Dogg copies the characters drawn by the man and signs his name on the book. He then hands over the book to the fan.

Several users praised the rapper for his gesture. "So nice of you to take the time to do that and show real interest," one user commented. "Every culture loves snoop," said another.

The clip has also appeared on other social media platforms. On Reddit, it has been captioned, "Snoop Dogg learning to write his name in Japanese at a book signing." The video received 26,000 likes.

The rapper also posted a picture on his Instagram where he is proudly posing with the book with his name written in Japanese.