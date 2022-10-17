Watch: UK Protesters Pour Milk On Floor For 'Plant-Based Future' Campaign

A series of protests, as a part of the “Plant-Based Future” campaign by Animal Rebellion, has created a buzz in the UK. Videos of protestors pouring milk on the floors at departmental stores have surfaced online. The latest incident took place inside a store in Edinburg, Scotland.

The clip opens with two women, standing next to a dairy section, pouring out milk from the bottles one by one. We can see a person standing next to them with a board that read, “Plant-based future.” The video was shared by the Animal Rebellion group on Twitter.

Speaking to Edinburg Live, one of the protestors said, “We urgently need the government to support farmers in the transition to a plant-based future. In a plant-based food system farmers and the countryside, alike, would thrive. Instead of desolate fields, we could see beautiful woodlands stewarded by independent, well-supported farmers.”

"This is a critical solution to the climate and ecological emergencies that are ravaging the Global South and seeing 40-degree temperatures in the UK,” she was quoted as saying.

As per Animal Rebellion, “The dairy industry is incredibly environmentally destructive. The world's top five meat and dairy corporations are now responsible for more GHG emissions than Exxon, Shell or BP.”

The organisation added that they are “ calling on the government to support farmers in a transition to a plant-based food system.”

In a follow-up post, Animal Rebellion said, “A plant-based future not only eliminates the suffering of billions of farmed animals every year but also eliminates one of the major causes of the Climate crisis. On top of that, the excessive land used to grow animal feed could be rewilded to support our wildlife populations .”

Similar scenes were also witnessed in Manchester, Waitrose, Harrods, Whole Foods, Fortnum and Mason, London and Norwich.