Watch: People Stop Vehicles To Allow Duck Family Cross Street

We often come across incidents of road rage or people driving vehicles with no consideration whatsoever for the well-being of others on the street. Rarely do we see people stopping their vehicles voluntarily to let others cross the street. And when they do it for a flock of ducks, they should be applauded for being sensitive to others. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has shared a video on Twitter that shows some drivers doing just that. "Respect," the officer wrote in the caption of the video.

The video showed an adult duck and her babies trying to cross a street. As soon as they near the halfway mark, they get startled by a few vehicles approaching them and begin to retreat to their previous position. The mama duck leads and the babies follow her like disciplined soldiers. However, to their surprise, the vehicles begin to slow down and stop just close to them, allowing them passage to cross the street.

Seeing the vehicles not moving, the duck starts all over again. Her babies wait for a few moments before joining her but they successfully cross the road this time.

All this while the people waited in their vehicles for the ducks to move and nobody complained.

“Superb commonsense. The beauty is they (the ducks) are crossing the road on zebra lines,” one user pointed out.

Another user wrote that there's "nothing bigger than humanity" in this world, and wished that everyone was so considerate.

Here are a couple of more reactions:

But this is not the only time people showed patience towards ducks. In June last year, a video had emerged online that showed a duck and her eight ducklings on an "outing" in a New York neighbourhood. The incident was captured by a person named, Doug Gordon, who was "trying to make our city's streets more humane for all". The video showed the birds taking baby steps across a busy street after the traffic stopped. Many New York residents helped stop the traffic to let the duck family cross the street safely. The family then went into a bagel shop and exited after a bit, with the camera following them the entire time.