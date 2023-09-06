Watch: Mark Zuckerberg Trains With UFC Champions On Speedboat

The video has accumulated more than 186,000 likes and over 3.8 million views

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg once again trained with UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) champions this week, but this time on a speedboat.

Mr Zuckerberg, a passionate UFC enthusiast with a diverse martial arts background, joined the competitors on the mat back in July. Now, the 39-year-old billionaire shared an exhilarating video of himself training with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovsk on a speedboat.

"Summer Vibes," he captioned the video, which is cut in the style of a movie trailer.

In the short video, Mr Zuckerberg is seen performing a single-leg takedown on Mr Volkanovski. Mr Adesanya, on the other hand, is seen performing professional wrestling moves on others on the boat. The clip also features audio and music from the newest 'Mission Impossible' film.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 186,000 likes and over 3.8 million views. In the comment section, one user wrote, "This is epic". Another added, "Look so fun! Betting on @Zuck for sure".

"That was so epic!! One of the best days ever," commented a third user. "This is awesome," said fourth.

Meanwhile, this comes amid rumours that the Meta CEO will fight Twitter boss Elon Musk. This week, Mr Musk even challenged Mr Zuckerberg for a cage fight yet again.

The tech leaders first sparked conversations about a potential MMA-style cage match in a series of back-and-forth messages on their platforms in June. However, Mr Musk later said he was joking about the entire thing. But on Wednesday, Mr Musk again accused Mr Zuckerberg of avoiding the clash.

"Why won't he fight me!? Zuck said "name the place", so I named his house, but they said he was away on travel. Perhaps we can fight when we returns?" Mr Musk said responding to a post on X.