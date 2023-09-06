'Why Won't He Fight Me?' Elon Musk's Latest Jibe At Zuckerberg

Social media has been abuzz with AI pics of cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Billionaire Elon Musk has again challenged Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg for a cage fight, accusing him of avoiding the clash. Mr Musk was responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter), the platform he owns. In his response, the world's richest man accused Mr Zuckerberg of apparently not accepting the challenge. The tech leaders first sparked conversations about a potential MMA-style cage match in a series of back-and-forth messages on their platforms in June. However, Mr Musk later said he was joking about the entire thing.

But now, the X owner is back with a new post on the cage fight issue.

Why won't he fight me!? Zuck said “name the place”, so I named his house, but they said he was away on travel.



Perhaps we can fight when we returns? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2023

A user had said that searching on Google for Mark Zuckerberg these days throws more UFC content than his actual pdcasts.

"Why won't he fight me!? Zuck said "name the place", so I named his house, but they said he was away on travel. Perhaps we can fight when we returns?" Mr Musk said in response.

The post has been viewed more than 26,000 times and sparked a buzz among the users of the platform.

"You got him," commented one user. "Is there a way to resolve this issue without violence? Perhaps you could talk to him or his representatives and see if you can come to an agreement," said another.

"Zuck said that he don't want to have a "friendly" match in his backyard. He wants to be serious," a third user commented.

The tech titans started creating buzz about the cage fight just before Meta announced a rival to Twitter.

The two men have clashed for years but a recent comment by a Meta executive suggesting that Twitter was not run "sanely" irked Mr Musk, eventually leading to the two men offering each other out for a cage fight.

The buzz has its genesis in the announcement made by Mr Zuckerberg in February about 'Threads' with "increased authenticity" and "security across services" - both digs at Twitter Blue.