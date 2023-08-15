Elon Musk Says He'll Show Up At Mark Zuckerberg's House In A Tesla For Cage Fight

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been talking about the "cage fight" for over a month now.

As the planned cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk is no longer on the table, Tesla boss Elon Musk has now mentioned that he might unexpectedly appear at Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg's house for a fight.

In a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk said that he intends to instruct a self-driving Tesla car to take him to Zuckerberg's residence in Palo Alto, where he will propose a fight.

Additionally, Musk said he intends to livestream the battle so that his social media fans may follow the action in real-time.

"For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to Mark Zuckerberg's house. We will also test the latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time. If we get lucky and Zuck actually answers the door, the fight is on," Musk posted today on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Continuing in the same thread, Musk proceeded to taunt Zuckerberg, saying that a thread from Zuckerberg is coming soon.

"Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something," he wrote.

However, Iska Saric, a spokesperson for Mark Zuckerberg at Meta, told The Verge that "Mark is traveling right now and isn't in Palo Alto. Also, Mark takes this sport seriously and isn't going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house."

For more than a month, both tech giants have been engaged in discussions about participating in a "cage fight."

Back in June, Elon Musk initially issued a challenge to Mark Zuckerberg for a cage fight. Zuckerberg, who trains in jujitsu, quickly accepted the challenge. However, up until now, the anticipated showdown has not materialized. Instead, the only clashes that have occurred between the two have been through exchanges of taunts on social media platforms.

This ongoing interaction between them has sparked a considerable uproar on social media, with numerous users speculating and placing bets on who might emerge victorious. Initially, there was anticipation that the event would occur either within the UFC Octagon located in Las Vegas or even at the historic Colosseum in Rome.