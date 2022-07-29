Watch: Las Vegas Casinos And Airport Flooded After Heavy Rain

The flooding in Las Vegas was caused by a thunderstorm which brought heavy rainfall.

A rare thunderstorm hit Las Vegas on Thursday night, triggering flash floods in the area which houses several famous casinos. Several parking lots and airports were flooded too. Videos shared by users on Twitter and other social media platforms show downtown streets turning into small rivers and water pouring into casinos. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flash flood and severe thunderstorm warning for the Las Vegas valley. The weather service has asked people living in the area to watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and strong winds.

A Flash Flood Warning and Sevwre Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley ⚠️@NWSVegas advises to watch out for:

- heaving downpours 🌧

- lightning ⚡️

- strong wind gusts 💨 #VegasWeatherpic.twitter.com/1E8JuJlfXV — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 29, 2022

According to Fox Weather, a wind gust of 59 mph was recorded at Harry Reid International Airport just before 10 pm local time on Thursday, but the Las Vegas Strip reported a 71 mph gust.

It quoted NWS' local office to report that 0.32 inches of rain was recorded at the Harry Reid International Airport. The weather service further said that other parts of Las Vegas received more than an inch of downpour.

During the downpour, the airport reported departure delays of 50 minutes, according to FlightAware.com.

Videos posted on Twitter show the streets of Sin City badly affected by the floodwater.

⁦@News3LV⁩ this is the Linq parking garage on the Strip. pic.twitter.com/lWfKULEAom — Coach Ken Camp (@CoachKenCamp) July 29, 2022

Another video shows high-speed wind along with raindrops at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, a shopping mall.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue department said that responded to various storm-related calls and urged people not to drive through flooded roads. Quoting Fire Information Officer, Tim Szymanski, New York Post reported that no injuries have been reported so far.

The iconic Caesar's Palace was also affected by floodwater, as seen in a video posted online. The clip showed the ceiling was not able to contain the water, which was pouring onto the carpets.

"Lightning was nearly constant, and the power went out several times," Alexander Wolf, a Las Vegas resident, told the Post. "Electric surges set the fire alarms of several buildings off, causing fire responders to have to head out into the storm to respond to them."