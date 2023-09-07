Watch: Heart-Pounding Moment US Cop Drives Through Wildfire

The officer struggled to see through the smoke while driving along burning trees.

A scary moment caught on camera shows a police officer in Washington driving through a wildfire that was swiftly engulfing both sides of the road. The body cam footage has been released by Spokane County Sheriff's Office. According to the date stamp on the video, it was recorded on August 18 by the camera of Deputy Brittan Morgan. The officer seen driving through a wildfire to warn residents to evacuate.

The video starts with Deputy Morgan trying to convince a man in a blue shirt to leave as fire burns not far behind him, but he refuses out of concern for the animals on his property.

"Chickens, we can get more," the officer is heard telling the man in the footage uploaded on the YouTube page of Spokane County Sheriff's Office. However, the man runs toward a plume of wildfire smoke.

But Mr Morgan confirms that the man has a vehicle available for escape before leaving.

The police officer then heads to another part of the evacuation area realising that the wildfire is heading his way. He had to choose a forested area that's already engulfed in flames to leave the place.

The body cam footage shows the police officer's heart-pounding race against the rapidly spreading fire. He struggles to see through the smoke while driving along burning trees.

He later emerged safely from fire and screamed "That was scary!" as per Fox News.

The officer spotted other people heading towards the fire and convinces them to turn around.

The incident was related to the Oregon Road Fire, which began on August 18 and has burned more than 10,000 acres so far and claimed one life.