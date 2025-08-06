In Pics: France Fights Biggest Wildfire Of The Year, Burns Through 27,000 Acres

A wildfire in southern France which started on Tuesday injured nine people and burned through 12,000 hectares (27,000 acres) of vegetation after slowing down into Wednesday, according to local officials. 1800 firefighters have been battling to extinguish it as the fire is still threatening several villages in the Aude department. 25 homes have been destroyed or damaged in the southern Aude department because of the fire.

A forest is engulfed in flames as a wildfire rages near Fontjoncouse, southwestern France

Photo Credit: AFP

"The fire is advancing in an area where all the conditions are ripe for it to progress. We are monitoring the edges and the back of the fire to prevent flare-ups," said Lucie Roesch, secretary general of the Aude prefecture.

The fire has slowed down because of high humidity levels but fighting the fire is expected to be a "long-term operation" as Rosesch said.

A Canadair CL-415 of the French civil security flies over a wildfire in Jonquieres, southwestern France

Photo Credit: AFP

An elderly woman died in her home and two people were injured, one of whom is now in critical condition with severe burns, according to the Aude prefecture.

Several roads have been closed with camping grounds and one village partially evacuated.

"All of the Nation's resources are mobilised," French President Emmanuel Macron said on X, while calling on people to exercise "the utmost caution".

A forest is engulfed in flames as a wildfire rages near Fontjoncouse, southwestern France

Photo Credit: AFP

There has been a rise in the fires owing to low rainfall and the removal of vineyards, which used to help break the progression of fires, according to the Aude department. Moreover the weather conditions are expected to remain unfavourable due to strong winds, rising temperatures, and dry vegetation in the area, officials said.

Emergency management service has noted that this wildfire is the biggest in France so far in a summer which has already seen some 9,000 fires, mainly along its Mediterranean coast.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is to visit the Aude department on Wednesday, his office said.

