Watch: Giant Dragon Bursts Into Flames During Show At Disneyland In California

The blaze started during the theme parks 'Fantasmic!' show

A giant prop dragon went up in flames during a night show at Disneyland on Saturday night, forcing visitors to flee the area. According to New York Post, the blaze started during the theme park's ''Fantasmic!'' show at the Tom Sawyer Island attraction.

Multiple videos of the incident shared on social media show the head of the 45-foot-tall Maleficent Dragon, engulfed in fire that later spread down its body. As a result, the show was abruptly stopped as guests and Disneyland cast members were rushed away from the scene. Flames from the fire could be seen rising high in the sky as an announcement was heard in the background.

''Due to unforeseen circumstances, this performance of “Fantasmic!” cannot continue. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,'' an announcement told the audience.

Watch the videos here:

Just watched Fantasmic Dragon catches on fire at Disneyland 😢 #disneypic.twitter.com/49yTBA2MR7 — mlg (@MelissaLeeGiles) April 23, 2023

Disneyland's Fantasmic show got cancelled near the end. The dragon's head caught on fire as everyone ran away through the nearest exits.#Fantasmic#Disneylandpic.twitter.com/m16H4BP3Qo — Pablo Jet Silva (@PabloJetSilva_) April 23, 2023

According to ABC 7, the Anaheim Fire Department responded to the blaze and no injuries were reported in the incident. The extent of the fire damage was not immediately known.

Disneyland theme park representatives confirmed that ''during the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire.''

''All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time,'' the statement continued.

Notably, Fantasmic! is a live 27-minute show that has been running since 1992 in Frontierland. The show features fireworks and a colourful water show and also includes live actors, pyrotechnics, lasers, music, and more.