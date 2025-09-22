Watch: Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Hilarious' Impression Of His Father At Charlie Kirk's Memorial Viral

US President Donald Trump could be seen laughing after his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., began his speech at Charlie Kirk's memorial service by impersonating the Republican leader. The video has since gone viral on social media as users lauded Trump Jr., also known as Don Jr., for attempting to lighten what was otherwise a sombre occasion.

Trump Jr. told the massive crowd gathered at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, that his father gets angry at him for being too "aggressive' on social media.

"Anyone who's seen me on social media knows I'm far more likely to crack a joke or get myself in trouble for posting some grossly inappropriate memes than I am to shed a tear," Trump Jr. said.

He then proceeded to impersonate the US president, stating: "You know Don, Don, you're getting a little aggressive on social media Don, relax."

Mr Trump, sitting alongside UFC President Dana White, could be seen taking the bit in his stride and laughed it off, with the crowd joining in as well.

"His dad loved the impression, and so did we," said one user reacting to the video, while another added: "It's hilarious. But without bias, they always seem much more REAL than those on the left."

A third commented: "Hahaha, good one! Don Jr's got the old man's mannerisms down."

Watch the viral video here:

🚨NEW: Donald Trump Jr does his best Trump impression 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Yo9tZIOArU — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) September 21, 2025

Post the lighthearted impression, Trump Jr. riled up the crowd by asking them: 'Will you surrender? Will you back down? will give up in fear, to which the reply was a loud "No!"

The event, which also saw Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, making an appearance, had the US president as the last speaker. Addressing the crowd, Mr Trump celebrated the life of the conservative activist using the language of religious fervour.

"He's a martyr now for American freedom," Mr Trump said of Kirk, who was killed on September 10 at a Utah university campus.

"I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history."

A 22-year-old Utah man, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with killing Kirk and faces the death penalty if convicted of the most serious charges.