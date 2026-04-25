Watch: Trump-Epstein Videos Projected Onto Washington DC Building

A day before one of Washington's most high-profile media gatherings, an unusual protest lit up the city's political landscape. In Washington, DC, demonstrators projected a series of images and documents linking US President Donald Trump and late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein onto the facade of the Washington Hilton.

The visuals included photographs and documents connected to Epstein, accompanied by audio that reportedly featured readings of his emails. A crowd gathered across the street, watching as the projections unfolded on the building's exterior.

The protest, held on April 24, came just ahead of the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, a marquee event that brings together journalists, political leaders, and public figures who cover the US presidency.

Washington Hilton, where Trump will soon be arriving for the White House correspondents' dinner. End the cover-up. pic.twitter.com/PmGZlhtRAv — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) April 25, 2026

This year's dinner carries added significance, as Trump is set to attend, marking his first appearance at the event while in office. Known for his combative stance toward the media and repeated denunciations of what he calls the "fake news" press, his participation has sparked both surprise and intense interest in Washington.

"The Press was extraordinarily bad to me," Trump said recently in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Organised by the White House Correspondents' Association, the dinner has traditionally included the sitting president as part of its longstanding celebration of press freedom. Every president has attended at least once during their tenure, except Trump, who skipped the event throughout his first term and again in 2025.

The association's decision to invite him this year, despite his sustained attacks on the media, has triggered backlash within newsrooms. Hundreds of journalists have signed an open letter urging attendees to confront the president directly over his administration's restrictions on the press.

Trump's relationship with the media remains deeply contentious. He has filed lawsuits against news organisations, dismissed critical coverage as "fake news", and personally targeted journalists. His administration has also taken concrete steps to limit access, including banning the Associated Press from the White House press pool and tightening restrictions on reporters at the Pentagon.

At the same time, Trump has maintained an unusually direct line of communication with journalists, frequently taking calls on his personal phone and engaging with reporters during regular press interactions.

Though it will be his first time attending as president, Trump has been a guest at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2011.

