Watch: Donald Trump Calls Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'An Animal'

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump's feud-filled relationship is well known.

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi "an animal" during a speech in Ohio on the eve of the midterm elections.

Donald Trump, who is eyeing a triumphant return back to the White House as the 2024 Presidential elections approach, defended his remark saying that she had had him impeached twice "for nothing".

"Nancy Pelosi said please don't call them animals. They're human beings. I said no, they're animals. Of course I think she's an animal too."



-- Trump pic.twitter.com/W5PFjOvhxe — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 8, 2022

"An MS-13 gang member was sentenced for helping lure a teenage boy to a playground, beating him in the head with a baseball bat and brutally stabbing him 32 times. This was an animal," Mr Trump said.

"Nancy Pelosi said please don't call them animals, they're human beings. I said no, they're animals. Of course, I think she's an animal too if you wanna know the truth," the Republican leader said amid cheers in Dayton, Ohio.

Justifying his comments, Donald Trump said that she had impeached him twice for nothing.

"They'll say, 'What a horrible thing, he called Nancy Pelosi an animal.' Let me tell you, what she did to us and this country...and yet we got more done as an administration and a president than just about any president in the history of the United States."

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump's feud-filled relationship is well known, especially after Ms Pelosi admitted wanting to "punch" the former president if he came to the Capitol during the January 6 riots.

"If he comes, I'm going to punch him out. I've been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds, I'm going to punch him out. And I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy," Ms Pelosi admitted saying as reported by CNN.

On October 28, Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" after a break-in at the couple's California home. He has since been discharged and the accused is in custody.