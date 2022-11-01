Man Charged With Assault, Attempted Kidnapping In Nancy Pelosi Husband Attack

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer by a man on Friday.

Federal authorities on Monday charged California man David Depape with attempting to kidnap US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week when he broke into her San Francisco home and attacked her husband Paul.

The Justice Department said Depape had tape, rope and other materials with him indicating he had intended to tie up Congress's top Democrat when he broke into her home on Friday, but found only her husband, whom he attacked with a hammer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)