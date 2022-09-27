Watch: Designer Gives 'Fall Fashion' A New Meaning At Milan Fashion Week

The Internet has simply loved the concept

It wasn't a usual fashion night for spectators present at creative director Beate Karlsson's debut show AVAVAV. The fashion show saw models intentionally falling and tripping on the runway. The one-of-a-kind fashion night left the audience in shock. The brand AVAVAV- famous for its eye-popping finger and claw footwear, showcased the latest collection 'Filthy Rich' during Milan Fashion Week.

The collection saw models dressed in blingy couture which came with dollar-sign emblems, knee-high furry monster boots, oversized hoodies and jackets, and a colour palette ranging from grey, lilac, pinks and neutrals. Ms Karlsson told Hypebeast that she wanted to conceptualize the ideal of success and failure.

Ms Karlsson posted this video on her Instagram with the caption, "@beate.karlsson has devoted herself to escapism, embracing a vulgar style with one core focus - looking rich. At Milan Fashion Week, the runway debut presents a collection that plays with fashion's fixation of status."

She added, "Like many others I've craved money for the past year, everywhere I turn it's part of the discussion. As a result, I want to look rich, feel rich and I want to take it to an outrageous level. As silly as it may sound, I've enjoyed my fake wealth in this tough climate. I wanted to do a parody of a fashion show to go with the pathetic theme of this collection, and of fashion's extreme superficiality, at a time when so many fake richness but risk to fall down hard".

In an interview with Hypebeast, Ms Karlsson talked about the flurry of tripped-up models and dramatic collection pieces, "This collection and the runway show are an ironic observation of how we use wealth and richness as a sort of power move. Instead of using the 'demnaesk' idea of putting tacky logos and statements on expensive clothing I wanted to do the opposite. The 'Moonster' boots are constructed in thick foam to reach the voluminous silhouette. It's been a fun continuation of our 'Fingers' and a new method for us to create sculptural footwear. I thought it was fun and funny to make ridiculous statements that scream 'I AM WEALTHY.'"

She told the publication, "For the past year, I've embraced our generation's trend of escapism through 'fake it until you make it' energy. I've enjoyed faking richness, but there's an inevitable backlash when reality hits you. I wanted to do an emotional sensation exposing this through the runway show, enhancing the ever-known concept of success and failure that is built around the SS23 collection."

The Internet has simply loved the concept. Social media users have called the fashion show "iconic." The video has garnered 3.2 million views with 70,800 likes and several comments. A user wrote, "The right way to fall in fashion." Another user wrote, "I absolutely love this 100 pts for creativity." "Fall from grace," the third commented.



