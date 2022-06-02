Watch: Car Swerves Through Traffic At High-Speed, Crashes Into Vehicles

The driver applied the brakes by it was too late by then.

Road safety is of paramount importance while driving and various police organisations keep posting on social media about the need to follow speed limit, lane discipline and other things. But some people are always in a hurry and their ignorance proves costly for others on the road.

Like the video of a high-speed car swerving through traffic and crashing into other vehicles.

The accident took place on the Grand Central Parkway in New York and the footage was captured by a dashcam installed in a car which was driving on the same road. It was posted online by ViralHog.

As the video starts, it shows normal flow of traffic on the road in New York. The car capturing the footage has dashcams installed on both front and rear windows.

Suddenly, a car is seen speeding past the vehicle recording the footage and swerves right in front of it. The driver appears to apply the brakes by it was too late by then. The driver hits two other vehicles in the front while trying to navigate through them and turning 180 degrees.

The traffic comes to a halt after the accident. The zoomed in video shows the high-speed car and one other vehicle badly damaged.

Another such scary video gained traction on social media on Wednesday that showed a pick-up van packed with people swerving at an intersection in Telangana. In doing so, its loading bay came off and all the passengers were thrown on the road. None of the passengers seemed to be seriously hurt as they were quickly up on their feet.

The video of the incident was shared by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar.