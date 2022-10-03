Watch: Bangladesh Man Does 117 Bum Skips In 30 Seconds, Sets Guinness World Record

Mr Rasel Islam completed 117 bum skips in 30 seconds.

In a feat exuding speed and hand-feet coordination, a man from Bangladesh recently wowed all by doing over a hundred bum skips in less than a minute and creating a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the same.

A video of the man, identified as MD. Rasel Islam, attempting the record was shared on Instagram by GWR on Sunday. "Most bum skips in 30 seconds: 117 by MD. Rasel Islam," the caption of the now-viral post read.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 764,000 views and nearly 60,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions.

"Impressive," wrote one user. "This looks easy until you try it," added another. "My spine hurts watching this, respect," commented third, while a fourth said, "So much strength for this!! Just wow."

According to the GWR website, Mr Rasel Islam hails from Thakurgaon in Bangladesh. He created the world record on March 13th, 2022, but the GWR shared the video just a few hours ago.

The GWR said that Mr Rasel Islam has been skipping since childhood and has previously achieved other titles including the most double under skips in three minutes and most skips in one minute on one leg.

Meanwhile, speaking of unusual world records, last month, one man managed to set a world record by cracking the most eggs in 30 seconds. Christopher Sander from the United States managed to crack 18 eggs with just one hand in less than one minute. He didn't even switch his hands and cracked all the eggs with his right hand.

A video of the bizarre feat was shared on Instagram by GWR. Internet users were shocked to know that there is a world record for a task as simple as cracking eggs.