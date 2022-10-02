Bullet Shot From Ground Pierces Through Plane Mid-Air, Injures Man In Myanmar

The plane was shot at an elevation of more than 3,000 feet.

A plane passenger was recently left injured after a bullet that was shot from the ground hit him mid-air. The man had been travelling on a Myanmar National Airlines plane, which was about to touch down in Loikaw, Myanmar, when he was struck on Friday morning.

A photo shared on Instagram by 'cabin_crew_club' showed the victim sitting on his seat, slumped over and holding a tissue to the right side of his neck and cheek. Another picture also showed the hole in the fuselage of the plane made by the bullet.

Take a look below:

According to news agency Myanmar Now, the officials informed that an ATR-72 aircraft carrying 63 passengers was shot at an elevation of more than 3,000 feet. The man on board suffered an injury to the right side of his face.

Authorities identified the man as a 27-year-old who had been travelling from Naypitaw to Loikaw. He was immediately rushed to the hospital on landing.

The authorities said that the bullet pierced through the plane before hitting the passenger. The Myanmar military council accused two resistance forces - the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP) and the People's Defence Force - of firing at the aircraft. However, the KNPP has reportedly said that their organisation was not involved in the alleged shooting, and avoids civilian targets.

Meanwhile, as per Myanmar Now, the flight bookings for Loikaw-bound flights have been cancelled until further notice. The Myanmar military has also reportedly deployed troops near the airport and has been conducting searches in the area.