'It's Been A Good Formula': Tim Cook Reveals 4 Traits Apple Looks For In Job Candidates

"There are no dumb questions," Tim Cook stated. (File)

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently revealed the four qualities his company looks for in candidates during the hiring process.

Mr Cook was invited to the University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony last week. At the event, the Apple chief told the graduates from the Italian university that he believes Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. Mr Cook said that Apple typically seeks out employees with four shared skills - the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.

"It's been a very good formula for us," Mr Cook said, as per CNBC. He noted that the traits mentioned above also contribute to ambitious, yet supportive workplace culture. "It's not like somebody goes in a corner or closet and figures out (how to build technology) by themselves," he stated.

Further, as he spoke, the Apple chief ranked the skill sets in order. He explained that the reason collaboration is imperative is because it combines all three of the other skills.

"We look for... the fundamental feeling that if I share my idea with you, that that idea will grow and get bigger and get better," Mr Cook said, adding, "And that [collaborative] process is how Apple creates products".

Creativity and curiosity come next. As per CNBC, he stated that Apple looks for people who think differently. Someone who "can look at a problem and not be caught up in the dogma of how that problem has always been (solved)," he said.

Speaking about curiosity, the Apple chief added, "It's a cliche, but there are no dumb questions. It's amazing when somebody starts to ask questions as a kid would do."

Meanwhile, this comes days after Mr Cook said that there are still "not enough women at the table" at the world's tech firms - including his own. Speaking to BBC, he stated that "technology will not achieve nearly what it could achieve" without a more diverse workforce. He said there were "no good excuses" for the lack of women in the sector.