Apple CEO Tim Cook's Response To Improve iOS-Android Texting: 'Buy Your Mom An iPhone'

iMessage may continue to have green bubble for depicting Android users.

At a recent conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook dismissed the idea of improving the texting experience between iPhones and Android devices. According to CNBC, at the 2022 Code Conference, Mr Cook stated that Apple doesn't spend a lot of effort improving the texting experience between iPhones and Android devices because its users haven't been asking for it.

"I don't hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy into that," he said in response to an audience question. "I would love to convert you to iPhone," he added.

The questioner then further pressed Mr Cook, saying that he can't send videos to his Android-using mother because of the limitation of SMS messaging. To this, the Apple boss cleverly suggested, "Buy your mom an iPhone".

Meanwhile, during the same conference, Mr Cook also discussed the legacy of Apple's founder and announce a new Steve Jobs archive and potential documentary.

As per the outlet, he stated that Apple's recent privacy push is not a new goal for the company. "Steve really ingrained in the company in the early days in the importance of privacy and it has only grown since," Mr Cook said.

The Apple CEO cited a 2010 talk by Mr Jobs and stated, "Privacy means people know what they're signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. That's what it means".

Tim Cook's recent remarks come as Apple's privacy push has drawn criticism as self-serving. The company introduced new privacy features that make online advertising more difficult to measure. Apple also launched App Tracking Transparency in 2021 - a feature that asks iPhone users before sharing a unique device identification number with apps when the users boot up.

"What we felt is that people should own their data, and they should make their own decision," Mr Cook said. "People should be empowered to be able to make that decision in a really straightforward and simple manner. Not buried 95 pages deep in a privacy policy somewhere," he added while defending the company's search ads.