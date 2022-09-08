iPhone 14 Launch: Samsung Pokes Fun At Apple, Says 'Let Us Know When It Folds'

iPhone 14 series was launched globally on September 7 at Apple's "Far Out" event.

After the "Far Out" event, which saw the debut of the new iPhone 14 series, Samsung mockingly took aim at rival tech giant Apple via its social media platform. The official handle of Samsung Mobile US said in a tweet, "Let us know when it folds," ridiculing the company for not releasing a foldable phone.

Let us know it when it folds. 💁‍♀️ — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 7, 2022

While Apple has not yet released a foldable handset, Samsung leads the market in the segment

However, the official Twitter account for Samsung Mobile US sent a number of cryptic messages that appear to be criticising Apple's iPhone 14 series.

Samsung made fun of Apple's boxy watch designs as well, claiming that the company preferred round watches since they are "classic."

"Nice. A little boxy, but nice. We prefer a round shape ourselves. Classic." the the Samsung Mobile US account tweeted.

Nice. A little boxy, but nice. We prefer a round shape ourselves. Classic. — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 7, 2022

Samsung has developed a tradition of mocking Apple during or after its flagship events over the years.

In a previous launch, the South Korea-based company made fun of Apple after it removed headphone jack from its phones. The mocking continued for the notch, and even when Apple decided to stop including chargers with phones.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max received the most attention when Apple unveiled a number of products at the "Far Out" event on September 7.

In addition, the devices get stronger cameras and larger batteries.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max price and release date in India

The iPhone 14 price has been set at $799 (roughly Rs. 63,700) in the United States. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (roughly Rs. 71,600). Both phones will be available for purchase in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

The iPhone 14 pre-orders will begin on September 9, Apple said. The iPhone 14 will go on sale starting September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale starting October 7.

In India, the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus price starts at Rs. 89,900.

In the US, the iPhone 14 Pro has been priced at $999 (roughly Rs 79,555) and the price of top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099 (roughly Rs 87,530).

The pre*orders of these models start on September 9 and they will be available for purchase from September 16. They will be available for purchase in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black colour options.

In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,39,900. The phones can be purchased from Apple's online store and through Apple Authorised Resellers.