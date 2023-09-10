'Wasn't Confrontational...': Biden On Meeting Chinese Premier At G20

"We talked about stability... it wasn't confrontational at all," Biden said.

US President Joe Biden said Sunday he met Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit and discussed "stability" with him, as Washington and Beijing butt heads on a range of global issues.

"We talked about stability... it wasn't confrontational at all," Biden said in Hanoi, where he struck a cooperation deal with Vietnam aimed at countering Beijing's influence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)