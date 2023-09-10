"Wasn't Confrontational...": Biden On Meeting Chinese Premier At G20

"We talked about stability... it wasn't confrontational at all," Biden said in Hanoi, where he struck a cooperation deal with Vietnam aimed at countering Beijing's influence.

Hanoi:

US President Joe Biden said Sunday he met Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit and discussed "stability" with him, as Washington and Beijing butt heads on a range of global issues.

