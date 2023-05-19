Want To Show Putin That G7 Stands With Ukraine: UK PM Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak recently assured support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday said he wants to show Russian President Vladimir Putin that the G7 stands with Ukraine.

He said the G7's focus has always been to promote peace, global economic security.

"The @G7 focus is and always has been on promoting peace & global economic security. This year will be no different, I want to seize this opportunity to: Boost economic growth, show Putin that the G7 stands by Ukraine, bolster peace and security in the Indo-Pacific," Sunak tweeted on Thursday.

Rishi Sunak recently assured support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy on Monday arrived in the United Kingdom and held discussions with Rishi Sunak. The two leaders discussed how to ensure that support is not just for today but for the future.

In a tweet, UK PM's office stated, "United in action. Last year the UK provided Ukraine with more military support than any country except the US. Today, @RishiSunak and @ZelenskyyUa discussed how we ensure that support is not just here for today, but into the future as well."

Sunak has assured Zelenskyy that the UK continues to stand with Ukraine. "The United Kingdom stands side by side with Ukraine," he tweeted.

Japan's Hiroshima city is all decked up for the G7 Leaders' Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Hiroshima on May 19 and attend the G7 summit on May 20-21. He is visiting Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

PM Modi will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries on subjects such as peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet; food, fertiliser and energy security; health; gender equality; climate change and environment; resilient infrastructure; and development cooperation. He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the participating leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)