Wall Street Tycoon Accuses Wife Of Squandering His Fortune On Secret Lover In $100 Million Divorce Case

Private equity founder Jeffrey Leeds, 69, has accused his wife, Elizabeth Leeds, 43, of a long-term affair and reckless spending amid their bitter divorce battle. Leeds, the founder of Leeds Equity Partners and a known acquaintance of Jeffrey Epstein, alleged that his wife of 14 years had an affair with 66-year-old Miami businessman Alberto Alejandro Tawil, which reportedly resulted in a pregnancy.

The Divorce Case

Jeffrey Leeds claimed his wife Elizabeth had a "torrid" affair with Tawil, whom he described in email filings as an "idiot loser" and a "grifter." He further alleged she squandered marital funds on Tawil's business ventures and personal luxuries. "You sneaked out the day I left to f–k that idiot loser," Leeds wrote to Elizabeth in a February 2025 email, included in the Palm Beach County divorce documents.

He alleged that his wife used marital funds for several expenses, including investing over $275,000 in one of Tawil's Mozambique businesses, paying 21 household staff members, and buying "erotic gifts," as stated in court filings. “Just leave us alone and come visit every now and then. You're a part time-mother anyway,” he wrote to Elizabeth.

The high-stakes legal battle involves real estate valued at approximately $100 million, as per New York Post. This includes:

A $22 million, 14-room residence at 740 Park Avenue in Manhattan.

A $35.6 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

A $23.5 million estate in Southampton.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Leeds has counter-accused her husband of financial harassment, stalking, and subpoenaing her personal associates, such as Alberto Tawil and New York jeweler Anne Baker. She also alleged that Leeds had "stalked" her, shouted at her and following her during a school event for their children

Who is Jeffrey Leeds?

Jeffrey Leeds is a prominent Wall Street figure known for founding Leeds Equity Partners, a firm specialising in the education and information services sectors. His name has previously surfaced in public documents due to his social acquaintance with Jeffrey Epstein. He was also quoted in a 2002 New York Magazine profile titled Jeffrey Epstein: International Moneyman of Mystery.

"You may read about Jeffrey in the social columns, but there is much more to him than that. He's a talented money manager and an extremely hardworking person with broad interests," Leeds wrote about Epstein.

However, Leeds has consistently denied any misconduct or involvement in Epstein's criminal activities.