Zelensky Welcomes "Principles" Of New US Draft To End War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday the "principles" of a revised US plan to end the war with Russia could lead to "deeper agreements" and that "much depends" on Washington.

An original US plan to end almost four years of Russia's invasion has been updated -- after the first version was criticised as too pro-Moscow -- but has yet to be published.

"The principles of this document can be expanded into deeper agreements," Zelensky said in his daily address.

"I am counting on further active cooperation with the American side and with President (Donald) Trump. Much depends on America, because Russia pays the greatest attention to American strength," he said.

The US was holding talks with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky told Kyiv's allies that Ukraine was ready to "move forward" with the "framework" of the new US plan -- but said "sensitive points" remained.

"Ukraine has the framework developed by our teams in Geneva. That framework is on the table, and we're ready to move forward together -– with the United States of America, with personal engagement of President Trump, and with Europe," Zelensky told leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

According to the speech transcript, he said he was "ready to meet" Trump to discuss "sensitive points".

Zelensky called on European leaders to be involved in negotiations as "security decisions about Europe must include Europe".

