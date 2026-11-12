Advertisement

Zelensky Sees "Window Of Opportunity" For War Talks Breakthrough Before 2027

Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday there could be a "window of opportunity" to reach a breakthrough in talks to end the war with Russia before 2027, as he arrived in Ireland, where he is due to meet US envoys.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Zelensky Sees "Window Of Opportunity" For War Talks Breakthrough Before 2027

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday there could be a "window of opportunity" to reach a breakthrough in talks to end the war with Russia before 2027, as he arrived in Ireland, where he is due to meet US envoys upon their return from Moscow Thursday. 

"Today there really is this opportunity, this window of opportunity, when all those participants who are now engaged in the negotiation process, genuinely want to achieve a result before 2027," Zelensky said, adding that he hoped the US officials will return from their meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin with "specifics". 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Russia Ukraine War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine US Talks
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com