Zelensky Sees "Window Of Opportunity" For War Talks Breakthrough Before 2027

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday there could be a "window of opportunity" to reach a breakthrough in talks to end the war with Russia before 2027, as he arrived in Ireland, where he is due to meet US envoys upon their return from Moscow Thursday.

"Today there really is this opportunity, this window of opportunity, when all those participants who are now engaged in the negotiation process, genuinely want to achieve a result before 2027," Zelensky said, adding that he hoped the US officials will return from their meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin with "specifics".

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