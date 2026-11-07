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Zelensky Warns Of New Russian Strikes, Urges Allies For Patriot Missiles

Russia Ukraine War: Ukraine faces another difficult winter amid continued Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure despite renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war.

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Zelensky Warns Of New Russian Strikes, Urges Allies For Patriot Missiles
Zelensky on Friday warned that Russian planned a fresh strike against Ukraine's energy sector.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday warned that Russian planned a fresh strike against Ukraine's energy sector and renewed his call for Patriot anti-missile systems.

"Right now, we have intelligence indicating that a new strike is being prepared against the energy sector, against our bridges across the Dnipro River, and against civilian infrastructure," he said in his evening address.

While the air force and army were preparing to defend such an attack, the situation was "not easy", he added.

"Interceptors for Patriot systems are needed. Every agreement matters. Every single day in terms of supplies is extremely important. And we strongly urge our partners not to postpone deliveries," he said.

Ukraine faces another difficult winter amid continued Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure despite renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war.

On Thursday, Zelensky visited the Latin American summit in Madrid to urge leaders there to help Ukraine obtain urgently needed equipment to repair power infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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