Vladimir Putin Suffers From 'Blurred Vision And Numb Tongue', Doctors Panic Over His Health: Report

Ever since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin's health has always been a topic of discussion. Now, a new report says that his health has worsened, with the Russian President suffering ''severe pain in his head, blurred vision, and numbness of the tongue,'' causing doctors to panic, according to Metro.

The new development comes at a time when there are various rumours surrounding the Russian President's deteriorating health condition

The latest claims regarding the Russian President's health were made by the General SVR Telegram channel, a Russian outlet that has been making claims about Putin's ailing health.

The report further said that Putin also reported ''partial loss of sensation in his right arm and leg'' requiring urgent medical attention. It added that a council of doctors performed first aid, and ordered Putin to take medication and rest for several days.

However, the Russian president reportedly refused to rest and instead was presented with reports from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The post further added that his condition improved, easing concern among his large team of medics.

''The president's relatives were more worried, For them such a sharp deterioration in Vladimir Putin's health caused a nervous reaction, more like panic. The temporary sharp deterioration in the president's health has already made those closest to him tense. The sudden death of Putin will put them all in front of the unknown, or rather, on the brink of survival,'' said General SVR.

In February 2023, a video of the President's unusual feet movement also raised concern about his health. During his meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, the Russian President could not control his twitching feet, as was seen in several videos shared on social media.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, it is believed that the Russian President is battling cancer and Parkinson's disease. This was confirmed by a security service insider in leaked Kremlin emails, "I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing. This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden," the source had said in the emails, as per the outlet.

However, the Kremlin and Russian minister have time and again busted health reports and said that the Russian president is in perfect health.